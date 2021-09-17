Trending Tags

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Hiring Over 100 Seasonal Workers Across The Country Right Now

Yes — job perks include discounts on the products! 🕯️

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Hiring Over 100 Seasonal Workers Across The Country Right Now
There are more than 100 Bath & Body Works Canada jobs being hired for and you can apply online right now!

The retailer posted on Instagram that they're hiring at stores across the country and postings for the jobs reveal that they're "hiring immediately" to get people to work as seasonal sales associate positions for the holiday season.

If you want the job as a seasonal sales associate, you need to have demonstrated sales and customer service results in a fast-paced environment, availability for varied weekly shifts that can include weekend, closing and peak-hour shifts and effective communication skills that include being open to feedback and then taking action on it.

Anyone who gets hired for these jobs can expect a merchandise discount of 30% at Bath & Body Works and the potential for a longer-term position after the holiday season is over.

At least one seasonal sales associate position is open in every province except P.E.I. but most provinces have quite a few spots ready to be filled. You can search for the jobs and apply online.

