The CBSA Is Still Hiring Across Canada Right Now & Students Can Earn Over $33 An Hour

The deadline to apply has been extended until next week!👇💰

@canborder | Instagram

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring students across the country right now and you could make over $33 per hour.

In a notice on November 16, the CBSA announced that it was extending its hiring process for Student Border Services Officers (SBSO) until November 22, which means it's still possible to drop in a last-minute application.

As an SBSO, you'd work alongside Canada's border officers "to determine the admissibility of people and goods" to the country.

Employees in this role work at international airports and mail processing centres in 20 cities across Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Richmond, Winnipeg, St. John's, Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Regina, among others.

In fact, there are opportunities available in every Canadian province.

The majority of the roles available are full-time between May and September 2022, with continued employment possible next fall and in winter 2023.

SBSOs are paid pretty well too, with rates starting at $15.40 per hour. Depending on your current level of study, you could even earn as much as $33.58 per hour.

Who can apply?

To be considered, an applicant must be a full-time student at a recognized post-secondary institution and must be returning to full-time studies in the next academic term.

Candidates must also be prepared to wear a uniform, work shifts and overtime, and have a valid driver's licence.

Student Border Services Officer

Salary: $15.40-33.58 per hour

Company: Canada Border Services Agency

Who Should Apply: If you've been looking for a new challenge in a "rewarding, dynamic and motivational" environment, this opportunity within the federal government could be for you.

You'll get a secret security clearance (which is pretty cool) and the salary is competitive. Good luck!

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

