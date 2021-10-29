Trending Tags

Toronto
Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For WinterFest Already & The Jobs Really Don't Suck

You can get paid to go skating, make coffee, or dress like an elf in a winter wonderland.

Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For WinterFest Already & The Jobs Really Don't Suck
@canadaswonderland | Instagram

If you're all about spreading holiday cheer, Canada's Wonderland's WinterFest is coming near and they are already hiring for so many jobs this year.

"With it decked out in millions of Christmas lights, ice skating on Snow Flake Lake and all the holiday cheer and entertainment, working at the park during WinterFest is a unique seasonal experience," the amusement park's blog reads.

This will be the second time Wonderland's WinterFest hits the park, and guests (and employees) can relish the big Christmas tree, chime in with the carolers, and look through their Christmas Market for some sweet treats.

We've highlighted six of the coolest jobs that they're looking to fill, but there are many more to apply for.

WinterFest Skating Rink Attendant

Salary: 14.35/hr

Who Should Apply: You have to be at least 16 years old and own your own pair of skates if you want to get paid to hit Wonderland's rinks. Here you'll get to help guests out with their rentals and make sure they don't hurt themselves when on the ice.

Apply Here

WinterFest Part-Time Elf Usher

Salary: Minimum wage (which is 14.35/hr)

Who Should Apply: If you feel like being an elf has always been your calling, this position will pay you to dress up just like one. While on the job, you'll be responsible for keeping parkgoers informed of long lines, maintaining smooth operation, and of course, bringing joy to guests.

Apply Here

WinterFest Food and Beverage Bartender

Salary: $14.35/hr plus tips.

Who Should Apply: This one is for people who'd like to serve up some boozy bevvies under the twinkling lights of a wintry wonderland. You'll need to be Smart Serve certified, at least 18 years old, and you'll have to be free to work some late nights.

Apply Here

WinterFest Starbucks Barista

Salary: Minimum wage (which is 14.35/hr)

Who Should Apply: If you'd rather serve piping hot peppermint mochas, Wonderland is also looking for some coffee lovers who can make lattes. Just make sure you can give customers their correct orders (and maybe even write down their correct names, too.)

Apply Here

WinterFest Roaming Musician

Who Should Apply: If you can actually play the tuba and/or drums really well, then Wonderland is looking for you. While on the job, you'll get to entertain parkgoers all through the day with your music and get to wear a costume to boot.

Apply Here

WinterFest Costumer-Stitcher

Salary: $18/hr

Who Should Apply: If you're obsessed with winter fashions and want to help mend and maintain all of the costumes and wigs for WinterFest, this is for you. Some experience is required as you either have to be currently enrolled in or have graduated from a costuming, fashion, or theatrical wardrobe program.

Apply Here

