canada's wonderland

WinterFest Is Turning Canada's Wonderland Into A Twinkling Paradise & Here's What To Expect

It's officially returning and tickets are already on sale! ❄️

WinterFest Is Turning Canada's Wonderland Into A Twinkling Paradise & Here's What To Expect
Canada's Wonderland | Handout

It's the most wonderful news of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to Canada's Wonderland, and it's bringing so much holiday magic with it.

The dazzling event is taking place from November 13 to December 31. This will be the second time WinterFest has run since opening in 2019 as it was cancelled last year.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Canada's Wonderland will be transformed with millions of twinkling lights, hundreds of Christmas trees, and themed areas.

There will be tons of wintry activities to enjoy, including skating on Snow Flake Lake, a Christmas tree maze, carolers, a tree lighting ceremony, rides, and more. Shop for goodies at the Christmas Market and indulge in festive treats like gourmet hot chocolate.

Tickets are required in advance and are already available online. Unpack your favourite mittens and get ready to step into a sparkling winter wonderland at this magical event.

WinterFest

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Price: $29.99 per daily ticket

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a holiday paradise at Canada's Wonderland's magical WinterFest.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

