WinterFest Has Returned To Canada's Wonderland & Here's A Look At All The Magic (PHOTOS)
It's like a trip to the North Pole!
Canada's Wonderland looks totally different this holiday season. WinterFest has returned to the amusement park for the first time since it opened in 2019, and it's brimming with Christmas magic.
The holiday festival, which opened on November 13, will whisk you away to the North Pole with its millions of lights, festive food, and exciting activities.
You can glide across Snow Flake Lake with the glistening mountain as a backdrop and explore the new 100-foot long light tunnel called Northern Starlight.
The Ice Wine Garden is a dreamy place to grab a drink. It's decked out in twinkling white lights, and you can sip ice wine or warm up with steaming mulled wine.
There are lots of illuminated areas to explore, such as Candy Cane Lane, which features giant candy installations, and the Dancing Lights, where you can watch a street become illuminated with lights that move to the music.
It isn't a trip to Wonderland without funnel cake, and you can try some festive flavours of this iconic treat such as eggnog, gingerbread and candy cane.
Other highlights include a Christmas Market full of local vendors, performers singing your favourite Christmas tunes, holiday-themed meals and more.
WinterFest
Price: $29.99 + per person
When: November 13 to December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a world of Christmas cheer at this dazzling festival.
