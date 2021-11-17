Trending Tags

WinterFest Has Returned To Canada's Wonderland & Here's A Look At All The Magic (PHOTOS)

It's like a trip to the North Pole!

WinterFest Has Returned To Canada's Wonderland & Here's A Look At All The Magic (PHOTOS)
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Canada's Wonderland looks totally different this holiday season. WinterFest has returned to the amusement park for the first time since it opened in 2019, and it's brimming with Christmas magic.

The holiday festival, which opened on November 13, will whisk you away to the North Pole with its millions of lights, festive food, and exciting activities.

You can glide across Snow Flake Lake with the glistening mountain as a backdrop and explore the new 100-foot long light tunnel called Northern Starlight.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Ice Wine Garden is a dreamy place to grab a drink. It's decked out in twinkling white lights, and you can sip ice wine or warm up with steaming mulled wine.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There are lots of illuminated areas to explore, such as Candy Cane Lane, which features giant candy installations, and the Dancing Lights, where you can watch a street become illuminated with lights that move to the music.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

It isn't a trip to Wonderland without funnel cake, and you can try some festive flavours of this iconic treat such as eggnog, gingerbread and candy cane.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Other highlights include a Christmas Market full of local vendors, performers singing your favourite Christmas tunes, holiday-themed meals and more.

WinterFest

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $29.99 + per person

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a world of Christmas cheer at this dazzling festival.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

