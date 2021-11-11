Trending Tags

WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland Starts This Weekend & Here Are 12 Magical Things To Do

You'll be walking through a winter wonderlaaaand.🎶❄️

WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland Starts This Weekend & Here Are 12 Magical Things To Do
Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Can you hear sleigh bells ringing? Canada's Wonderland WinterFest is officially kicking off its holiday festivities this weekend.

The glittery event starts this Saturday, November 13, and will jingle all the way until New Year's Eve. It's the second WinterFest to hit the park since it was cancelled last year, and there are so many wintry attractions to check out when you visit.

Wonderland's North Pole is much bigger this time around, with plenty of new things to see that will get you into the holiday spirit.

Snag a photo with jolly old St. Nick, eat at the Holiday Dining Hall, and grab a show like Jingle Jazz or Holly Jolly Trolley. On top of their holiday classics, there will be two new bars, including an Ice Wine Garden and The Jingle Bar.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

There is also going be a massive twinkling new LED light tunnel that sprawls 100 feet long!

Throw on your blades, and go for a skate at their Snow Flake Lake. But before you hit the ice, make sure you check twice because reservations are required.

Each and every night at 5:30 p.m., there will be a tree lighting ceremony that illuminates the park.

There are so many opportunities to buy presents for your friends, family, and loved ones, because WinterFest is stacked with so many festive stores like The Mistletoe, Stocking Stuffers, and the North Pole Mercantile (to name just a few.)

Wonderland will also have its very own Christmas Market, where you can directly support local vendors and artists.

Wonderland will have 21 of its amusement park rides running throughout WinterFest this year.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

WinterFest will be stacked with lots of live shows, and Christmas carollers spreading that holiday cheer.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

If you're looking for something more hands-on, you can also decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus or write a letter to Santa Claus that will be sent right to his office.

WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland

Price: $29.99 for a daily ticket (Gold Pass members will already have the fees included in their pass.)

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's back and bigger than ever before, and it will set the mood for the holiday season.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

