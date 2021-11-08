WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland Has A New Twinkling Light Tunnel & It's Freakin' Huge
The park will have so many other magical attractions! ✨
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland, as this weekend marks the return of WinterFest.
Starting this Saturday, November 13, and running on select dates up until New Year's Eve, Wonderland's WinterFest is officially coming back in full swing — and with a sparkling new attraction too!
This year, Wonderland has a 100-foot-long walkway illuminated by tons of colourful and bright twinkling LED lights. "Northern Starlight" is their latest addition to the park's North Pole-themed area, so grab some hot chocolate and take a walk under the "stars."
All of the classics will, of course, be back at WinterFest this year. Throw on a pair of skates and glide down Snow Flake Lake, nestled right in front of Wonder Mountain (just be sure to plan your skating trip ahead of time, as reservations are required).
There will also be a nightly tree-lighting ceremony where you can live out your Whoville fantasy, as well as carollers spreading all of the holiday cheer with some classic Christmas songs.
Tickets are already available online and are also required before you hit up the park.
WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland
Price: $29.99 for a daily ticket (Gold Pass members will already have the fees included in their pass.)
When: November 13 to December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their latest attraction will have you feeling like you're walking under the northern lights.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.