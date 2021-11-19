Trending Tags

Canada's Wonderland Just Dropped Its WinterFest Menu & You Can Sip Boozy Xmas Magic

Is it the Christmas spirit or Christmas spirits?

Canada's Wonderland Just Dropped Its WinterFest Menu & You Can Sip Boozy Xmas Magic
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Canada's Wonderland

The weather outside is frightful, but WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland is so delightful — and they just dropped their festive menu that will make you want to brave the cold weather.

WinterFest kicked off its holiday celebrations at the park last weekend on November 13, and it's spreading the good tidings to all on select dates up until New Year's Eve.

There are so many things to check out and do, from skating across Snow Flake Lake to wandering through a twinkling tunnel, and what better way to enjoy your stay than by having some scrumptious holiday treats and drinks?

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

There's a variety of hot and cold boozy beverages this year that simply screams Christmas spirit. There are holiday classics like mulled wine, as well as unique drinks to try like Jack Frost's Freeze and Rosy Cheeks.

Jack Frost's Freeze is a chilling blue-hued drink mixed with prosecco, pineapple juice, lemonade and blue curacao syrup that comes with an edible snowflake on top.

Rosy Cheeks will surely have your cheeks flushing red by the time you finish it, as it's made with grenadine, lime juice, and lemonade, and if you're feeling naughty, you can spike it with rum.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Fret not, those with a sweet tooth — there are plenty of sweet treats on the WinterFest menu. There are two "cookiewiches," cookies with an ice cream filling, to choose from: Crème Brule or Butternut and Cinnamon.

Donut lovers will be excited by churro donuts with many holiday-themed flavours to choose from like eggnog, gingerbread and candy cane.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Wonderland is even offering banana Nutella, mixed berry and strawberry compote plant-based waffles that are stuffed with ice cream.

They are also serving up strawberry and mandarin flavoured crepes, popsicles, puddings and cookies skewered on a stick.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Did you really go to Wonderland if you didn't eat a funnel cake? At WinterFest you can opt for one of their festive flavours of the pastry, which are gingerbread, eggnog or candy cane. Fans of the original Wonderland funnel cake will be happy to know that you can still go for their classic version.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

For when you need a break from all of the sugary eats, WinterFest will also have plenty of savoury options to choose from too. From a classic turkey dinner to a bread bowl filled with chilli, beef stew or chowder, there will be tons of options. There are also burgers, tacos, pizza, sandwiches, poutine, pull-apart bread, sausage, and maple bacon on a stick.

They even offer a bite-sized version of Christmas dinner with a crunchy turkey ball filled with stuffing and mashed potatoes.

WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Price: $29.99 for a daily ticket (Gold Pass members will already have the fees included in their pass.)

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: From all things sweet to savoury treats, there will be so many goodies to choose from and enjoy this holiday season at the park.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

