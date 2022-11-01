WinterFest Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With An 'Igloo Village' & More Rides Than Ever
The park will be transformed into a twinkling Christmas dream. ❄️
It's the most magical time of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to the Toronto area, and Canada's Wonderland will be transformed into a glittering holiday village.
The dazzling event is returning for its third season on select nights from November 18 to December 31, 2022, and you can expect some brand new experiences this year.
"Igloo village" with Jack Frost.Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland
You can enjoy over 40 attractions in eight themed areas, indulge in festive treats, and watch some merry entertainment. "WinterFest has become a favourite holiday tradition for so many guests," general manager Norm Pirtovshek said in a press release. "It’s an unforgettable experience, to walk through the park with friends and family under a canopy of holiday lights surrounded by festive sounds, sights and entertainment."
You can spend a magical winter evening in "Jack Frost's Igloo Village," where you and your friends can rent a private "igloo" complete with concierge food and beverage service.
You can also visit the new Lazy Bear Lodge restaurant, where you can fill up on festive food like smoked turkey by a cozy fire pit. The rustic-style lodge will be draped in holiday decor.
There will be 23 rides to enjoy at WinterFest, including children's rides at Charlie Brown's Christmas Town, as well as new ones like Psyclone and Sledge Hammer. Tinker’s Toy Factory, which hasn't run in two years, will return with music, acrobatics, and more.
Skating on Snow Flake Lake will also be returning, along with the nightly tree-lighting ceremony, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, live Christmas song performances, and other enchanting experiences.
Tickets are available online, so get ready for endless holiday cheer at this Christmas extravaganza.
WinterFest
Christmas performers at WinterFest.
Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland
Price: $29.99 +
When: Select nights from November 18 to December 31, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland will be transformed into a dazzling Christmas town with millions of lights and new attractions.
