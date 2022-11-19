Canada's Wonderland Just Dropped Its WinterFest Menu & You Can Try Over 100 Festive Items
From Candied Turkey Poutine to Spiked Snickerdoole Cookie Cider.
Who's hungry? One of the highlights of the Christmas season is all the delicious food you can fill up on, and this year, Canada's Wonderland has gone all-out on the festive treats.
The amusement park has just dropped its 2022 WinterFest menu, and you'll want to bring you appetite, because you can try over 100 holiday-themed items this year.
The Beyond Meat Burger on a Cranberry Bun.Canada's Wonderland
WinterFest officially opened on November 18 and will run on select nights until December 31, so there's lots of time to indulge in all that festive goodness. From sweet treats to savoury dishes and boozy drinks, there's something to satisfy every craving.
The dishes can be found at different dining locations across the park. Some entrees include Roast Turkey Dinner which comes with all the fixings and the Holiday Waffle Chicken Sandwich which consists of a fried chicken breast, two Belgian waffles and Ginger-Apple Chutney.
You can also indulge in Candied Turkey Poutine, a Butternut Squash Bread Bowl, Holiday Vegetarian Medley Artisan Flatbread, Smoked Turkey Skewers, and a Beyond Meat Burger on a Cranberry Bun.
The Pulled Roast Turkey Artisan Flatbread.Canada's Wonderland
Save room for dessert, because menu items include the Crème Brûlée Ice Cream Cone and Cookiewich, Eggnog Cheesecake, and Pouding Chômeur with Crème Chantilly.
It isn't a trip to Wonderland without funnel cake, and there are festive flavours of this iconic treat to try, such as candy cane and gingerbread.
As for the drinks, there is a wide selection of both alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages available. Enjoy boozy drinks like the Spiked Snickerdoole Cookie Cider, Mulled Wine, and The Scrooge.
Non-alcoholic beverages include Sugar Cookie Eggnog, Gourmet Belgium Hot Chocolate, and the Gingerbread Salted Caramel Milkshake.
A full list of food items along with their locations is available online.
WinterFest 2022 Menu
Lazy Bear Lodge.
Price: Prices vary
When: Select nights until December 31, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
