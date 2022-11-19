WinterFest Has Officially Opened At Canada's Wonderland & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)
You can dine in an "igloo village" and check out the new restaurant.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland. WinterFest has officially returned for its third year, and here's a first look at all the magic.
The massive winter festival is now open and will run on select nights until December 31, 2022. The park has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland filled with millions of lights and enchanting moments.
@narcitytoronto WinterFest is back at Canada’s Wonderland! With millions of lights, more than 100 festive food items, themed areas, and more, be sure to visit this spot for some Christmas magic! ❄️🎅🏻 #Toronto#Ontario#Narcity#Canada#CanadasWonderland#winterfest#ChristmasMarket#ontariochristmas♬ original sound - Narcity Toronto
There are some brand new attractions to enjoy this year, so put on your mittens and take a trip to this festive paradise.
You can kick off the festivities with the nightly tree-lighting ceremony, where the park comes alive with sparkling lights. The streets shimmer with glowing bulbs, and you'll feel like you're wandering through the North Pole.
WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lace up those skates, because you can glide across the frozen Snow Flake Lake while merry holiday tunes play in the background. Skate rentals are available onsite, and advance registration is required for skating.
"Igloo village."Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You'll want to check out Jack Frost's Igloo Village, which is a new attraction this year. The twinkling domes are available to rent and are complete with concierge food and beverage service.
Lazy Bear Lodge. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Another new spot to see is the Lazy Bear Lodge — a restaurant serving up delicious food and tons of holiday cheer. There are over 100 festive food items to try at WinterFest this year, so come hungry.
Gingerbread funnel cake.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
WinterFest has eight themed areas in total with more than 40 attractions to enjoy. From live performances to rides and dazzling photo ops, you'll want to spend all evening exploring the magic.
WinterFest
Madeline Forsyth at WinterFest.
Price: $29.99 +
When: Select nights until December 31, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience some holiday magic at Canada's Wonderland's WinterFest.
