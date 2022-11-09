Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Could Make Way Over Minimum Wage
Some positions pay up to $26 per hour.
If spending the day at an amusement park sounds like your dream job, then you're in luck. Canada's Wonderland is hiring for so many positions right now, and some pay well over minimum wage.
The park is doing a seasonal hire for its giant holiday attraction, WinterFest, but also has some permanent positions available. The WinterFest hire includes positions across most departments, including Food and Beverage, Park Services, Admissions, Guest Services, Operations, and Entertainment.
While many positions start at minimum wage, leadership or specialty roles can allow you to earn well above $15.50 an hour. The Entertainment Sound Technician job, for example, pays $22-$23 per hour.
If you think you have what it takes to play Santa, then grab your hat and beard, because the Santa Character position starts at $25 per hour. Duties include "maintain[ing] the magic of the North Pole" and having a "jolly, patient, kind-hearted and welcoming demeanor."
If you have experience in or have studied culinary management, then the Culinary Supervisor job could be for you. The position pays $20-$26 per hour, and duties include training kitchen associates, greeting guests, and more.
All positions come with perks as well, so you can enjoy the park while you're not working. There are lots of benefits, but some main ones include free and unlimited use of the park while not working, free promotional tickets for friends and family, exclusive employee events and activities, discounts to partnering Ontario attractions, discounts on food, merchandise and more.
The complete list of jobs can be found on the Canada's Wonderland website, so get that resumé ready.
