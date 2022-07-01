Canada's Wonderland Is The Most Googled Canadian Attraction That Tourists Want To Visit
It even beat out Niagara Falls!
When you think of a classic Ontario summer, does a trip to Canada's Wonderland come to mind? Well, it apparently comes to the minds of many tourists who visit, as the beloved amusement park was just named the most Googled attraction in all of Canada.
Google Canada recently released new search trends that revealed the top travel destinations for cross-country and out-of-town vacationers, as more and more Canadians start thinking about their travel plans this year.
While Toronto was named the second most popular destination among Canadians, Ontario earned some major bragging rights because there are a ton of attractions in the province that cracked the top ten most-searched list.
Wonderland not only clinched the gold medal, but it also beat out an iconic tourist destination that travellers from far and wide visit: Niagara Falls. Though, that being said, it still came in second.
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and the Toronto Zoo were also among some of the most Googled Canadian attractions, coming in at third and seventh place, respectively.
The controversial waterpark, MarineLand rounded off the top ten list, which may come as a surprise to some following its recent allegations of using dolphins and whales to perform shows and growing calls to "Free Kiska."
Outside of major attractions tourists want to check out in Canada, the search trends also revealed which spots Canadians want to fly to across the country and overseas. In Canada, Vancouver is the top searched spot for domestic flights, Paris took the crown for international flights, and Orlando came in first for the top sun destinations.
Here are the top ten most Googled Canadian attractions that tourists want to visit:
- Canada's Wonderland
- Niagara Falls
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
- Lake Louise
- Banff National Park
- The Canadian Rockies
- Toronto Zoo
- Jasper National Park
- Glacier National Park
- MarineLand
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.