canada's wonderland

There Was A Fire At Canada's Wonderland Yesterday & A Part Of The Park Is Closed Today

It was a "small structure fire."

Toronto Associate Editor
​The fire at Canada's Wonderland on Sunday.

The fire at Canada's Wonderland on Sunday.

Peppur_ | Twitter, jakeg99 | Twitter

Canada's Wonderland is a popular place to visit during a warm summer day and on a long weekend, but an incident on Sunday evening caused a part of the park to close on Monday.

A fire broke out at Splash Works at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Grace Peacock, a spokesperson from Canada's Wonderland, told Narcity that "a small structure fire broke out in the water park."

The water park had closed hours earlier at 6 p.m., and the park as a whole had officially closed at 10 p.m. Peacock added that "impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated."

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and there were no reported injuries.

At 11:50 p.m. on Sunday evening, the York Regional Police tweeted that they were assisting Vaughan Fire with the flames at Canada's Wonderland.

"Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke," they said.

YRP also asked people to "avoid the area" as the crews responded to the scene.

@ttprincee

these the works yall came to see?😭😭 #canadaswonderland #toronto #vaughan #FreestyleFridays #OneDegreeMore #fypシ #viral #fireworks #xyzbca #land #works #fire #firetrucks

Some people on Twitter were in disbelief that there was a fire at the beloved theme park.

Someone tweeted saying, "Yo ain't no way Wonderland is on fire 😭."

Another replied with, "UR LYING😭😭."

Wonderland said that Splash Works will remain closed on August 1. However, the rest of the park is open for visitors to enjoy on this Civic Holiday long weekend.

As for the cause of the fire, that is still unknown, but Canada's Wonderland said it's "being investigated."

