There Was A Fire At Canada's Wonderland Yesterday & A Part Of The Park Is Closed Today
It was a "small structure fire."
Canada's Wonderland is a popular place to visit during a warm summer day and on a long weekend, but an incident on Sunday evening caused a part of the park to close on Monday.
A fire broke out at Splash Works at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Grace Peacock, a spokesperson from Canada's Wonderland, told Narcity that "a small structure fire broke out in the water park."
\u201cCanada\u2019s Wonderland was pretty lit tonight #fire\u201d— Peppur \ud83c\udf08 (@Peppur \ud83c\udf08) 1659325013
The water park had closed hours earlier at 6 p.m., and the park as a whole had officially closed at 10 p.m. Peacock added that "impacted areas of the park were clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated."
Emergency crews responded to the scene, and there were no reported injuries.
\u201cFIRE - #YRP assisting Vaughan Fire with small structure fire @ Canada's Wonderland near Water Park. Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke. Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area.\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1659325838
At 11:50 p.m. on Sunday evening, the York Regional Police tweeted that they were assisting Vaughan Fire with the flames at Canada's Wonderland.
"Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke," they said.
YRP also asked people to "avoid the area" as the crews responded to the scene.
Some people on Twitter were in disbelief that there was a fire at the beloved theme park.
Someone tweeted saying, "Yo ain't no way Wonderland is on fire 😭."
Another replied with, "UR LYING😭😭."
Wonderland said that Splash Works will remain closed on August 1. However, the rest of the park is open for visitors to enjoy on this Civic Holiday long weekend.
As for the cause of the fire, that is still unknown, but Canada's Wonderland said it's "being investigated."