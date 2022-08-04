NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Huge Fire Broke Out At Promenade Mall Near Toronto & People Had To Evacuate (VIDEO)

There was so much heavy smoke.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at a mall in the GTA and caused people to evacuate the premise.

York Regional Police (YPR) told Narcity that they were called at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday about a fire at the Promenade Mall, located on Promenade Circle and Centre Street in Thornhill.

At 11:43, YRP tweeted warning people of a fire in the area and that the "mall has been evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of the day. Please avoid the area due to black smoke."

However, a follow-up tweet was put out at 12:47 p.m. stating that the mall has reopened and will resume regular service.

Amy Boudreau, Media Relations Officer at YRP, said that the mall was fine in terms of where the fire spread, but it was just the "localized area" where the kitchen was that had damage.

The fire was spotted on the mall's north side, and thankfully there are no reported injuries.

Boudreau said the officers left the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This isn't the first big fire seen in the area this month. Earlier this week, a fire broke out at Canada's Wonderland, causing a part of the park to close during the long weekend.

Oddly enough, Splash Works, the water park, caught fire at 10:45 p.m. on July 31.

Canada's Wonderland was evacuated because of the "blowing smoke," but luckily, there were no reported injuries.

The park opened the next day, resuming regular hours, but the water park was unfortunately closed.

