toronto fire

A Massive Four-Alarm Fire Broke Out In Toronto's Little Italy Today (VIDEO)

Over 100 firefighters showed up to battle the blaze.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Toronto Fire attending to an incident.

Toronto Fire attending to an incident.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime

Toronto Fire attended a scene on Friday after a four-alarm fire broke out in a building on College Street.

Bill Papakonstantino, a spokesperson at Toronto Fire Services (TFS), told Narcity that the fire department was alerted at 12:55 a.m. on April 15 of an incident on College Street.

At the fire's peak, around 100 to 120 firefighters were on the scene trying to battle the blaze.

"That's 30 fire trucks, not including support vehicles that were on the scene. It was a big fire," he added.

"We officially declared it knocked down at 3 a.m."

The fire damaged multiple units and other addresses adjacent to it. The building is a three-storey building that's commercial on the ground floor and then two floors of apartments.

There have been no reported injuries of both occupants and firefighters. But TFS spokesperson said that there were approximately 20 occupants that have been displaced from their homes and are getting temporary shelters through Emergency Management Ontario.

Toronto Fire was notified of the incident through an alarm company, and occupants were alerted about the fire through the smoke alarms.

"From my understanding, the smoke alarms went off and notified the residents. And then the residents sort of notified other residents. And everybody got out that way," he added.

The fire was so significant that it was put out using various methods and tackled from different angles. There were two aerials applying water, a tower and multiple hand lines going in to stop the burning.

TFS told Narcity that the fire was still under investigation at the time of publication.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

