Toronto Mother Allegedly Punched Through A Window To Save Her Baby From An Apartment Fire

She broke the window and got her baby to safety.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Toronto mother allegedly punched through a window to save her baby from an apartment fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

Tamara Harris told CP24 that she and her 10-month-old daughter were trapped in one of the building's second-floor units as smoke began to spread through the building's hallways.

Harris said she thought her baby was "going is to suffocate" and that they would both die in the fire.

In a moment of panic, she "punched in the window" and passed her baby to a neighbour below her in an attempt to get her child to safety.

The mother told CP24 her wrist and hand were extensively cut from breaking through the glass.

Toronto firefighters told Narcity they received a call for a fire at 143 Eighth St. around 7 a.m. on January 26 and that they arrived minutes later.

When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was visible from the low-rise apartment, and "heavy smoke [was] encountered within the building" according to Toronto Fire.

Harris says firefighters helped her out of the building and that she and her baby were later transported to a hospital.

Toronto Paramedics told Narcity one adult and one infant were sent to a local hospital and that four other individuals were assessed on the scene.

According to CP24, TTC buses were used to provide shelter for displaced residents against the cold.

The building's superintendent confirmed to CP24 that over 40 people had to leave their units due to the fire.

Harris says she and her baby are in good health.

