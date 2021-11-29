Trending Tags

Someone Reportedly Got Trapped In A Basement During A Toronto Restaurant Fire This Morning

The situation is still ongoing.

Someone Reportedly Got Trapped In A Basement During A Toronto Restaurant Fire This Morning
Toronto Police Operations | Twitter, Wwphoto | Dreamstime

A terrifying situation is unfolding in downtown Toronto this morning as an ongoing fire forces emergency crews to shut down a busy intersection.

According to Toronto Police Operations, crews responded to reports of a restaurant fire at 10:27 a.m. on Monday, with firefighters asked to rush due to a person trapped in a basement.

An update stated that the individual was rescued but could be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire is currently listed at alarm level two, which means that between 10-13 emergency vehicles are on site, and the incident has shut down several roads on Dundas Street West.

No traffic is getting through the area, and drivers asked to take an alternative route.

A similar incident occurred back in September after flames broke out at a well-known Toronto burger joint.

Toronto Fire Services reported that crews responded to a fire at Rudy, located at 69 Duncan St. near Queen Street West, at approximately 10:50 a.m. on September 24, 2021.

