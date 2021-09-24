A Popular Burger Joint Went Up In Flames This Morning & Queen Street Got So Smoky (VIDEO)
The area has been closed until further notice.
A fire broke out at a well-known Toronto burger joint on Friday morning and fire crews were called to battle the blaze and are still trying to determine the cause.
The city's fire department reported that emergency crews responded to calls about a fire at Rudy, located at 69 Duncan St. near Queen Street West, at approximately 10:50 a.m. today.
Watching @Toronto_Fire at work swinging axes on the roof of a restaurant at Queen & Duncan. And here I thought th… https://t.co/tdYyylPt7q— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator) 1632497947.0
Footage of the incident, which has begun popping up on Twitter, shows firefighters standing on the roof of the business as smoke billows out onto the street.
Media has arrived at Queen & Duncan, where @Toronto_Fire continues to manage the scene. #TOpoli #TOfire https://t.co/5LjRR5jbZ3— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator) 1632498601.0
Toronto police reported that the incident has resulted in road closures on Duncan Street from Queen Street West to Richmond Street.
According to police, the fire has now been extinguished and no injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.