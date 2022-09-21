The CF Eaton Centre Was Evacuated Last Night After Multiple Cars Caught Fire (PHOTOS)
Several vehicles caught fire in the mall's parkade.
If you were doing a little shopping at the CF Eaton Centre in Toronto last night, your trip might have been cut short.
The downtown mall was evacuated on September 20 after several cars caught fire in the mall's parkade, according to Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police Service (TPS.)
TPS told Narcity the fire started just before 7:30 p.m. and that several cars were lit on fire, causing the mall to be evacuated just after 8:10 p.m.
'We responded to reports of a fire in that parking facility there and, upon arrival, were led to the third floor, where we encountered heavy black smoke," a spokesperson for Toronto Fire told Narcity.
Firefighters found three vehicles on fire and extinguished them, according to their reports.
Toronto Fire then ventilated the area to move the heavy smoke out of the facility and evacuated the mall as a precaution once they noticed some of the smoke had migrated into the mall area.
According to a tweet, several streets in the area were also closed down.
\u201cFIRE:\nToronto Eaton Centre\n- reports of a fire in the parkade\n- police o/s\n- @Toronto_Fire o/s - advised fire is out\n- no reported injuries, mall was evacuated\n- ongoing investigation\n- road closures in the immediate area\n- expect delays\n- consider alternate routes\n#GO1834788\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1663721249
A Twitter user captured a video of the smoke circling the top of the mall in a thick black cloud as firetrucks parked outside of the building.
\u201c#EatonCentre #TorontoFire \nThanks to @Toronto_Fire @TorontoPolice\u201d— Maryam (@Maryam) 1663728603
Another Twitter user posted a photo of the smoke, commenting on how the evacuation ruined their shopping plans.
\u201cOf course the Eaton Centre is on fire when we were about to go shopping! Hope all are safe.\u201d— \u0286\u03b1\u0574\u027e\u03b1 \u0255\u0570\u027e\u03af\u03c2\u03ef\u03af\u03b7\u03b5 \ud83d\udc95 (@\u0286\u03b1\u0574\u027e\u03b1 \u0255\u0570\u027e\u03af\u03c2\u03ef\u03af\u03b7\u03b5 \ud83d\udc95) 1663719899
"Of course the Eaton Centre is on fire when we were about to go shopping! Hope all are safe," reads the tweet.
A close-up photo of the smoke seeping out from what looks to be the parking area was also posted to Twitter.
TPS said the fires don't appear to have been started intentionally but by accident or mechanical issues.
