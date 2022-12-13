Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto fire

An Apartment Fire In Toronto Left A 40-Year-Old Man Dead & Several Injured

Three people were sent to hospital.

Toronto Staff Writer
319 Dundas Street East, Toronto.

319 Dundas Street East, Toronto.

Google Maps

An apartment fire in Toronto has left one man dead and several people injured.

Toronto Fire was called to 319 Dundas Street East at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, where a fire had broken out on the third floor of the six-story building.

Firefighters ran into "heavy smoke" and rescued several people from the building, three of which were sent to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

Toronto Fire told Narcity the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported in a tweet that a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and a man in his 70s also suffered "life-threatening injuries."

Multiple people were treated for smoke inhalation, and firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

TPS told Narcity that all residents, with the exception of those on the third floor, were allowed back into their units.

However, this still left 20 to 25 people displaced by the fire, according to Toronto Fire.

TTC shelter buses were brought in to help the unhoused people, and Toronto Fire said Red Cross is working to help them find accommodation until they are allowed back in their units.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Ontario Fire Marshal and internal fire investigators are currently conducting a cause of origin analysis of this fire," said a Toronto Fire spokesperson. "It will probably be some time before we get any kind of definitive conclusion on that."

Mayor John Tory released a statement on Twitter this morning addressing the "tragic fire" and sharing his condolences.

"I’m continuing to get updates on the City’s response to a tragic fire overnight at All Saints Residence on Dundas Street East. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the one person who has died," said Tory.

Tory said he is thankful that firefighters were able to rescue people from the building and that the TTC is providing busses as a temporary shelter on-site for displaced residents.

"We're working to help everyone in the wake of this fire," he said.

From Your Site Articles
    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...