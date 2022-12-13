An Apartment Fire In Toronto Left A 40-Year-Old Man Dead & Several Injured
Three people were sent to hospital.
An apartment fire in Toronto has left one man dead and several people injured.
Toronto Fire was called to 319 Dundas Street East at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, where a fire had broken out on the third floor of the six-story building.
\u201cEarly this morning Toronto Fire responded to a fire at 319 Dundas St E. Several occupants were rescued by fire crews, three occupants have been transported to hospital with serious injuries. Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop will address media at 0700 outside of TFS command vehicle.\u201d— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto Fire Services) 1670921344
Firefighters ran into "heavy smoke" and rescued several people from the building, three of which were sent to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
Toronto Fire told Narcity the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported in a tweet that a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and a man in his 70s also suffered "life-threatening injuries."
\u201cFIRE:\nDundas St East + Sherbourne ST\n1:05 am\n- 2 alarm fire\n- Several ppl treated for smoke inhalation\n- Medics transported a man in his 70s to hospital with life-threatening injuries\n- A man in his 40s was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased\n#GO2429427\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1670930469
Multiple people were treated for smoke inhalation, and firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
TPS told Narcity that all residents, with the exception of those on the third floor, were allowed back into their units.
However, this still left 20 to 25 people displaced by the fire, according to Toronto Fire.
TTC shelter buses were brought in to help the unhoused people, and Toronto Fire said Red Cross is working to help them find accommodation until they are allowed back in their units.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.
"The Ontario Fire Marshal and internal fire investigators are currently conducting a cause of origin analysis of this fire," said a Toronto Fire spokesperson. "It will probably be some time before we get any kind of definitive conclusion on that."
Mayor John Tory released a statement on Twitter this morning addressing the "tragic fire" and sharing his condolences.
\u201cI\u2019m continuing to get updates on the City\u2019s response to a tragic fire overnight at All Saints Residence on Dundas Street East.\n\nOur thoughts are with the friends and family of the one person who has died.\u201d— John Tory (@John Tory) 1670941430
"I’m continuing to get updates on the City’s response to a tragic fire overnight at All Saints Residence on Dundas Street East. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the one person who has died," said Tory.
Tory said he is thankful that firefighters were able to rescue people from the building and that the TTC is providing busses as a temporary shelter on-site for displaced residents.
"We're working to help everyone in the wake of this fire," he said.