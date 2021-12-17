Trending Tags

Part Of A Toronto Day Care Exploded While 23 Kids Were Inside & Police Are Investigating

Some adults were injured but the kids got out unscathed.

Toronto_Fire | Twitter, TPSRydzik | Twitter

Attendees and workers of a Toronto day care are lucky to be alive after an explosion rocked the facility on Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage to a plaza section.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CBC that the blast occurred within an area where the kids typically gather. However, the children were in a different building when the explosion happened.

According to Toronto police, officers responded to the reports of an explosion at around 1:40 p.m. near Kingston Road and Beechgrove Drive.TPS stated that the area smelled like gas and that the children were evacuated and sheltered in TTC buses.

Dave Rydzik, TPS superintendent of the 43 division, later claimed the incident was nail-bitingly close to having a different outcome. The natural gas explosion reportedly occurred just 10 minutes before the kids were due to arrive back in the centre.

"My officers and Fire Services told me the daycare staff looked after the kids as if they were their own. They were so impressed with their level of care and compassion," he added in a follow-up tweet.

An update from Toronto Fire Services revealed that none of the children were harmed as a result of the incident, with a few adults suffering minor injuries.

"We are thankful to inform everyone that the children are all ok and accounted for. A few adults suffered minor injuries. The plaza remains closed. Investigation into the cause will follow," the update reads.

Narcity reached out to Toronto Fire for further information but has not heard back.

