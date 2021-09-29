A Toronto Fire Broke Out In A Condo This Morning & Killed One Person
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
A Toronto condo fire left one person dead and caused evacuations in a tragic incident near Leaside on Wednesday morning.
According to Toronto police, the two-alarm fire occurred near the area of Millwood Road and Southvale Drive at approximately 1:06 a.m., causing road closures.
@Toronto_Fire @TTCnotices FIRE: UPDATE Millwood Rd + Southvale Dr - police are on scene @Toronto_Fire is on scene… https://t.co/1M0j7nBJW5— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1632893925.0
Police said medics had taken at least one person to the hospital "via emergency run." However, it was later confirmed that a woman in her 80s had died.
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg extended his condolences and said that an investigation into the fire is ongoing.
"I extend my sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the overnight fatal fire on Millwood. The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire is underway," he said on Twitter.