A Toronto School Is Being Evacuated After A Reported Bomb Threat
Earl Haig Secondary School will be closed for the rest of the day.
A Toronto school has been evacuated after police received a bomb threat at around 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
According to police, out of an "abundance of caution, school has been evacuated" and parents of the students will be contacted for a pick-up location.
Police say no injuries have occurred and that the students have been sent to two off-site locations.
- pupils have been sent two off site locations
- (school will be contacting parents about pick-up location)
- no road closures
- no injuries#GO 1768405
^ep2
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 15, 2021
In a statement to Narcity, Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for The Toronto District School Board, has confirmed a bomb threat was made at Earl Haig Secondary School in North York, causing classes to be dismissed for the day.
"This morning, the school received a phone call warning of a bomb threat at the school. Toronto Police Services were immediately contacted and are currently doing a search of the premises," he stated.
"While there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat, to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we relocated them to neighbouring schools while the investigation continues. Given the time associated with the police search of the building, all students are being dismissed for the remainder of the day."*
Police say the fire department and police are on the scene, and at this time, no evidence suggests that there is a threat to public safety.
Units are on the scene as a precaution, according to police.
*This article was updated to include a statement from TDSB.