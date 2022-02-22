Sections

A Toronto School Is Investigating After Students Reportedly Performed The 'Hitler Salute'

Three students performed the salute in front of their classmates.

Toronto Associate Editor
Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

For the second time this February, a Toronto school is investigating an antisemitic incident involving a Nazi salute.

The Valley Park Middle School in Toronto wrote a letter to parents on February 17, saying that it was "upsetting and unacceptable."

According to the letter, the incident happened when three students performed the "Hilter salute" in front of classmates. The school is taking this issue to their immediate attention to address and investigate further.

"We are committed to the work of intentionally identifying, interrupting, and addressing racism and discrimination in our school, with a focus on antisemitism," the letter added.

Mayor John Tory tweeted on February 22, saying that "The incident at Valley Park Middle School is as sad as it is hurtful and obviously unacceptable. It is extremely troubling to see antisemitic acts, especially among young people, happening in our community."

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) took to Twitter on February 22, stating that they are "calling for emergency action from the @tdsb following news of students performing the Nazi salute in front of a Jewish teacher at a Toronto school."

The non-profit human rights organization said they spoke to the allegedly Jewish teacher running the Grade 8 classroom and said that she remains "deeply traumatized."

FSWC said that "according to the teacher, two students stood up on a filing cabinet and performed the Nazi salute, after which a third student shouted 'Heil Hitler' from his desk."

Valley Park Middle School said they take are taking this "very seriously."

The middle school stated that in the first week of March, they would be hosting a presentation with the Carrying Holocaust Testimony organization to teach students about the history and lessons of the Holocaust from survivors and their descendants.

This isn't the first time an incident like this occurred. According to CBC, a previous nazi salute was performed in front of classmates and investigated at Charles H. Best Middle School in North York at the start of February.

