3 Toronto Schools Reported 'Nearly Identical' Antisemitic Graffiti & Police Are Investigating
"In all cases, this hateful vandalism appears to have occurred overnight."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Antisemitic graffiti was found at three schools throughout Toronto on Wednesday morning, and police are looking into whether or not these incidents are connected to each other.
"Nearly identical antisemitic graffiti was reported outside of Central Technical School, Malvern Collegiate Institute and Rosedale Heights School of the Arts," Ryan Bird, spokesperson to the Toronto District School Board, told Narcity in an emailed statement.
Chief of the Toronto Police Service, James Ramer, shared that 14th Division, the 51st Division, and the 55th Division received reports of the vandalism.
Today we received 3 reports of anti-Semitic graffiti outside schools in @TPS14Div, @TPS51Div & @TPS55Div. We are investigating and our specialized Hate Crime Unit is engaged.Hate crimes are a top priority for the @TorontoPolice and we are committed to combatting hate in our city.— Chief James Ramer (@Chief James Ramer) 1646257237
"We are investigating and our specialized Hate Crime Unit is engaged," Ramer said.
According to the chief of police, hate crimes are a top priority for TPS, and added that they are "committed to combatting hate in our city."
In an emailed statement to Narcity, media relations officer Cst. Laura Brabant confirmed to Narcity that TPS received reports about these incidents on March 2 between 8:35 a.m. and 10:20 a.m., regarding antisemitic language that was either found on the outside of the school building or on an unnamed container on the school's grounds.
"These are being treated as hate-motivated," Brabant said.
"Due to the similarities in each incident, investigators are exploring whether they are linked."
This is not the first time in recent history where displays of antisemitism took place at a Toronto school.
Three students at Valley Park Middle School reportedly performed the Nazi salute in front of classmates and their Jewish teacher, which prompted the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies to put out an emergency call to action from the TDSB.
"According to the teacher, two students stood up on a filing cabinet and performed the Nazi salute, after which a third student shouted 'Heil Hitler' from his desk," FSWC officials wrote, and added that the teacher was "deeply traumatized" following the event.
