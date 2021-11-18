Toronto Teacher Who Wore Blackface To School For Halloween Is 'No Longer Employed' With TDSB
A letter to parents called the incident racist and dehumanizing.
After weeks of investigation, a Toronto school has parted ways with a teacher who made headlines last month for wearing blackface to a classroom for Halloween.
Superintendent of Education Debbie Donsky sent out an update addressed to parents, guardians and students on Wednesday informing them that the teacher in question is no longer with the Toronto District School Board while citing its strict policy on anti-Black racism.
"The investigation is now complete and the appropriate consequences have now been applied. I can confirm that staff member is no longer employed by the Toronto District School Board," she wrote.
"Caricatures of peoples' race or culture are not appropriate and are offensive and hurtful. Regardless of whether this was intended or not, it was racist and dehumanizing," Donsky wrote.
On October 29 students at Parkdale Collegiate Institute witnessed a teacher, later identified by the Toronto Star, walk into their classroom with his face painted black. A petition following the incident says students were "understandably upset."
In a letter later addressed to parents, the school's principal said staff took immediate steps to address the situation and had the staff member wash their face to avoid further harm.
However, the teacher's appearance was photographed by witnesses who later shared it on social media, causing upset online.
Donsky said the TDSB is taking further steps to promote the well-being of Black students and disrupt harmful narratives rooted within anti-Black racism by educating staff with a full day of learning this Friday and additional learning in early December.