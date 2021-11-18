Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto Teacher Who Wore Blackface To School For Halloween Is 'No Longer Employed' With TDSB

A letter to parents called the incident racist and dehumanizing.

Toronto Teacher Who Wore Blackface To School For Halloween Is 'No Longer Employed' With TDSB
Google Maps

After weeks of investigation, a Toronto school has parted ways with a teacher who made headlines last month for wearing blackface to a classroom for Halloween.

Superintendent of Education Debbie Donsky sent out an update addressed to parents, guardians and students on Wednesday informing them that the teacher in question is no longer with the Toronto District School Board while citing its strict policy on anti-Black racism.

"The investigation is now complete and the appropriate consequences have now been applied. I can confirm that staff member is no longer employed by the Toronto District School Board," she wrote.

"Caricatures of peoples' race or culture are not appropriate and are offensive and hurtful. Regardless of whether this was intended or not, it was racist and dehumanizing," Donsky wrote.

On October 29 students at Parkdale Collegiate Institute witnessed a teacher, later identified by the Toronto Star, walk into their classroom with his face painted black. A petition following the incident says students were "understandably upset."

In a letter later addressed to parents, the school's principal said staff took immediate steps to address the situation and had the staff member wash their face to avoid further harm.

However, the teacher's appearance was photographed by witnesses who later shared it on social media, causing upset online.

Donsky said the TDSB is taking further steps to promote the well-being of Black students and disrupt harmful narratives rooted within anti-Black racism by educating staff with a full day of learning this Friday and additional learning in early December.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Teen Dies After High School Stabbing & A 19-Year-Old Has Been Arrested

Two other teen victims were also brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Service | News Release, Google Maps

A fatal stabbing at a Toronto high school has Doug Ford pleading with residents to provide police with more information.

Ontario's premier offered his condolences to the loved ones of Maahair Dosani, the 15-year-old victim, in a tweet on Wednesday while urging any witnesses to come forward.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Schools Are Reportedly Telling Kids Not To Speak At Lunch For COVID-19 Prevention

Lunches are apparently meant to be quick and quiet.

Kazım Canberk Sezer | Dreamstime

Toronto students have been back to in-person learning for a while now and while they can see their friends at school again, they're reportedly being told not to talk to them during lunchtime.

"By keeping talking to a minimum while eating and while masks are off, we are reducing the possibility of spread of COVID-19," Ryan Bird, the spokesperson of Toronto's District School Board told Narcity via email.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto School Is Being Evacuated After A Reported Bomb Threat

Earl Haig Secondary School will be closed for the rest of the day.

Earl Haig | Google Maps

A Toronto school has been evacuated after police received a bomb threat at around 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to police, out of an "abundance of caution, school has been evacuated" and parents of the students will be contacted for a pick-up location.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Stages Of Course Selection Every Student Goes Through

May the odds be ever in your favor.
@tumblr

Ah school, the grown up version of the s-word hesitantly rolls off every students tongue. When the end of April looms, the topic of school tends to be dismissed, although it's on everybody's mind. The internal discourse of running potential pro's and con's of summer school leaves a residual moral conflict: your mind says yes, but your heart says no. Or, you ruin your summer with the constant thought of back to school.  Summer school may be the right thing, but your sense of FOMO is heightened while looking through the course catalogue.

Summer is the only time of the year when ignorance is tolerated, hell, it's encouraged – yet, you know analyzing Plato's Dialogues now means less stress come September. If you don't do summer school, you might spend the warmer months dreading what courses to take in the fall term. You know you're behind on credits and will probably end up over the recommended course load (again). And regardless of how organized you've jotted down the course codes, the time sensitive process seems to always go array. But you're proud to make it out alive and promise to be more responsible. You're may even get so hyped about your newfound academic potential you forget these 17 stages of course selection:

Keep Reading Show less