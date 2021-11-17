Toronto Teen Dies After High School Stabbing & A 19-Year-Old Has Been Arrested
A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.
A fatal stabbing at a Toronto high school has Doug Ford pleading with residents to provide police with more information.
Ontario's premier offered his condolences to the loved ones of Maahair Dosani, the 15-year-old victim, in a tweet on Wednesday while urging any witnesses to come forward.
"My thoughts are with the family of 15-year-old Maahir Dosani who was fatally stabbed yesterday at Victoria Park Collegiate. Our schools should be a safe place for all students. If anyone has information about this tragic incident, I urge you to contact Toronto Police," Ford said.
According to Toronto police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Victoria Park Collegiate Institute at around 3:00 p.m. on November 16, 2021.
The report states that officers found a 15-year-old boy, later identified as Dosani, with a stab wound to the torso outside of the North York high school.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.
Two other victims, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy, were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to TPS, Ahmed Rafin, 19, of Toronto, was arrested nearby and charged with second-degree murder.