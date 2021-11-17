Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto Teen Dies After High School Stabbing & A 19-Year-Old Has Been Arrested

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

Toronto Teen Dies After High School Stabbing & A 19-Year-Old Has Been Arrested
Toronto Police | News Release, 14 Wallingford Road | Google Maps

A fatal stabbing at a Toronto high school has Doug Ford pleading with residents to provide police with more information.

Ontario's premier offered his condolences to the loved ones of Maahair Dosani, the 15-year-old victim, in a tweet on Wednesday while urging any witnesses to come forward.

"My thoughts are with the family of 15-year-old Maahir Dosani who was fatally stabbed yesterday at Victoria Park Collegiate. Our schools should be a safe place for all students. If anyone has information about this tragic incident, I urge you to contact Toronto Police," Ford said.

According to Toronto police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Victoria Park Collegiate Institute at around 3:00 p.m. on November 16, 2021.

The report states that officers found a 15-year-old boy, later identified as Dosani, with a stab wound to the torso outside of the North York high school.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

Two other victims, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy, were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPS, Ahmed Rafin, 19, of Toronto, was arrested nearby and charged with second-degree murder.

From Your Site Articles

A Toronto School Is Being Evacuated After A Reported Bomb Threat

Earl Haig Secondary School will be closed for the rest of the day.

Earl Haig | Google Maps

A Toronto school has been evacuated after police received a bomb threat at around 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to police, out of an "abundance of caution, school has been evacuated" and parents of the students will be contacted for a pick-up location.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Stages Of Course Selection Every Student Goes Through

May the odds be ever in your favor.
@tumblr

Ah school, the grown up version of the s-word hesitantly rolls off every students tongue. When the end of April looms, the topic of school tends to be dismissed, although it's on everybody's mind. The internal discourse of running potential pro's and con's of summer school leaves a residual moral conflict: your mind says yes, but your heart says no. Or, you ruin your summer with the constant thought of back to school.  Summer school may be the right thing, but your sense of FOMO is heightened while looking through the course catalogue.

Summer is the only time of the year when ignorance is tolerated, hell, it's encouraged – yet, you know analyzing Plato's Dialogues now means less stress come September. If you don't do summer school, you might spend the warmer months dreading what courses to take in the fall term. You know you're behind on credits and will probably end up over the recommended course load (again). And regardless of how organized you've jotted down the course codes, the time sensitive process seems to always go array. But you're proud to make it out alive and promise to be more responsible. You're may even get so hyped about your newfound academic potential you forget these 17 stages of course selection:

Keep Reading Show less