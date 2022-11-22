London Police Arrest Teen Girl Who Reportedly Stabbed A Girl In A School Cafeteria
Several students said they saw it happen during lunch.
London Police Service has arrested a teenage girl following reports of a school stabbing.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Police said emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on November 21 at 11:30 a.m. at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street.
Several news outlets, including Toronto Sun, have identified the school as H.B. Beal secondary school.
Police said the suspect was arrested, and the female victim was transported to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to a press release.
The Toronto Sun reports that the stabbing took place in the school's cafeteria at lunchtime, with several students bearing witness to the assault.
A 17-year-old student said he heard screams and ran to see what had happened, only to see a girl on the ground holding her neck and face.
He said the knife was on the ground near the girl and that he didn't know either of the girls.
The Sun said two other students confirmed the boy's account.
"I think it was a kitchen knife, maybe a steak knife," he told the news outlet.
The unidentified student said a teacher took the attacker out of the cafeteria, and another student said they saw blood on the victim's hands, face and neck.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more information on the incident will be provided when it is available.
Narcity reached out to the Thames Valley District school board (TVDSB) for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).