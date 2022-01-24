Trending Tags

3 Boys Were Arrested For Stabbing 2 Youths At Fairview Mall Last Weekend

Both victims were taken to hospital.

Toronto Staff Writer
3 Boys Were Arrested For Stabbing 2 Youths At Fairview Mall Last Weekend
John Tolkovski | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Three boys were arrested by the Toronto Police Service after allegedly stabbing two other teenage boys at CF Fairview Mall on Sunday.

TPS spokesperson Alex Li tweeted that the police have "3 individuals in custody" and that weapons have been recovered.

TPS told Narcity they were notified of the incident around 5 p.m. on January 23 and were called for "reports of a street robbery" at Fairview Mall.

Police confirmed that the three arrested youths were male, although more details couldn't be provided due to their age.

Toronto police are asking anyone who was at the mall on Sunday to come forward with any information or video footage that they may have from the event.

Li reposted his CP24 video interview on Twitter, mentioning that the stabbing occurred inside the mall and that two knives and a replica firearm have been recovered, which police believe were used in the incident.

The two victims were taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics with "serious injuries," according to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations.

The three boys in custody are also believed to be responsible for a string of robberies in the Scarborough and Durham area, according to Li.

TPS said the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple stabbings have occurred over the past few months in Toronto, including one 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside of a North York high school in November 2021 and another woman who was stabbed while riding a downtown TTC bus earlier this month.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

