An Elderly Woman Has Died After An Alleged Attack In Toronto's Financial District
A suspect has been arrested and taken into custody.
An elderly woman has died after allegedly being assaulted in a reported "unprovoked attack" in Toronto's downtown core.
According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), officers received reports of a man assaulting a woman, who was said to be in her 70s or 80s, near the intersection of Yonge Street and King Street West at 11:39 a.m. on Friday.
Initial reports suggested that the woman had fallen, but police later reported that she was pushed. The man had fled and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The information we have is that she was pushed to the ground. She sustained serious injuries to her face and head area," Duty Inspector Craig Young said during a media scrum at the scene.
Police have yet to confirm a cause of death.
TPS immediately began searching for the suspect, releasing a description of the man, who is believed to be in his 40s.
At around 2:15 p.m., police announced that the suspect had been taken into custody.
The man has been arrested for Aggravated Assault and is currently being processed by TPS's 51 Division. However, he has not yet been formally charged.
"This is extraordinarily tragic, and again, it's another tragic circumstance in a series of tragic circumstances," Young said.
"It pains me greatly that this happens in our city. All I would say to the public is just be mindful of your surroundings, sadly, be very mindful of your surroundings and understand that these attacks do happen and to be very, very careful," he added.
Police are asking any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to contact investigators at (416) 808-5100.