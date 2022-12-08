Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
breaking news toronto

A Stabbing Inside A Toronto Subway Station Has Left 1 Woman Dead & Another Injured

A man is in custody.

Ontario Editor
High Park Subway Station in Toronto, Ontario.

High Park Subway Station in Toronto, Ontario.

Google Maps

A stabbing inside of a Toronto subway station in the middle of the afternoon Thursday has left two women seriously hurt.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the eastbound platform of High Park Station, near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West, at 2:05 p.m. for reports that a person had "assaulted and possibly stabbed" several people.

In an update, less than half an hour later, police confirmed two people had been located on the scene with stab wounds.

Police said the pair were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Paramedics confirmed to Narcity they transported two adult females to the hospital. They said one of them was in life-threatening condition and the other was in serious condition.

*TPS told Narcity one woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the other is in “serious but non-life threatening condition.”

A man has since been taken into custody.

Police haven't yet provided any more details about the suspect in this incident or said whether the stabbing was targeted or a random attack.

As the investigation on the scene continued, the TTC said buses were not stopping at High Park Station and there was no subway service on line 2 between Keele and Jane because of a security incident.

This article has been updated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...