A Stabbing Inside A Toronto Subway Station Has Left 1 Woman Dead & Another Injured
A man is in custody.
A stabbing inside of a Toronto subway station in the middle of the afternoon Thursday has left two women seriously hurt.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the eastbound platform of High Park Station, near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West, at 2:05 p.m. for reports that a person had "assaulted and possibly stabbed" several people.
In an update, less than half an hour later, police confirmed two people had been located on the scene with stab wounds.
Police said the pair were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
\u201cPERSON WITH A KNIFE:\nHigh Park Subway\n2:05pm\n- On the E/B platform\n- Reports a person has assaulted and possibly stabbed several ppl\n- Unknown extent of injuries\n- Police are on scene\n- Will update\n#GO2396611\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1670526884
Toronto Paramedics confirmed to Narcity they transported two adult females to the hospital. They said one of them was in life-threatening condition and the other was in serious condition.
*TPS told Narcity one woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the other is in “serious but non-life threatening condition.”
A man has since been taken into custody.
Police haven't yet provided any more details about the suspect in this incident or said whether the stabbing was targeted or a random attack.
As the investigation on the scene continued, the TTC said buses were not stopping at High Park Station and there was no subway service on line 2 between Keele and Jane because of a security incident.
\u201cLine 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Keele and Jane due to a security incident. Shuttle buses are running between Keele and Jane.\nNot stopping at High Park. https://t.co/JO1ZAp8NI6\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1670527815
This article has been updated.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
