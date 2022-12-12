Police Are Looking For A Man After 2 People Were Randomly 'Slashed' In The Face In Toronto
Police need help identifying the suspect.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed two people in the face with a weapon this weekend.
Police believe the two unprovoked attacks, which took place on December 9 and December 11, were random attacks carried out by the same man with an "edged weapon," according to a press release.
The first assault took place on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. near Dundas Street East and Victoria Street, where a man approached the victim (who was standing on the street) from behind and slashed them in the face before fleeing on foot.
On Sunday, the suspect carried out a similar attack at 5:45 a.m. near Yonge Street and Adelaide Street, just a ten-minute walk away from the scene of the first slashing.
Police report the suspect approached someone sleeping outside and slashed them in the face with a weapon before also leaving the scene on foot.
Both victims were hospitalized and treated for their injuries, they've since been released, according to TPS.
Police believe the suspect is a 20 to 30-year-old male. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, a black baseball hat, black headphones and tan construction boots.
Suspect in Toronto slashings.Toronto police Service
TPS has released an image of the suspect and is asking for the public's help to identify him.
"Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 416-808-5100 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).