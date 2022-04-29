2 Teens Were Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing A 14-Year-Old Boy Outside A Toronto School
The boy was sent to the hospital.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A 14-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after reportedly being stabbed outside of school in Toronto's east end.
According to Toronto police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road at 3:00 p.m. on April 25.
Investigators allege that three boys became involved in an altercation outside of a high school in Toronto, resulting in one of the teens getting stabbed and the two others fleeing the area.
The victim was then transported to the hospital with "serious, non life-threatening injuries."
As a result, on April 27, two boy suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested and charged with the following:
- "Assault
- Assault with a Weapon
- Weapons Dangerous
- Carry Concealed Weapon."
The 16-year-old is scheduled to attend Toronto East Court, 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., in room 407.
Meanwhile, the other will attend Toronto East Court, 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10 a.m., in room 412.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Unfortunately, violent incidents involving teenagers appear to be on the rise in the GTA.
Earlier this month, Toronto Police arrested and charged two teenagers following a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre mall.
The incident occurred after a brawl broke out between two groups of people, with officers receiving the call about it at around 6:30 p.m. on April 26.
The victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance in serious condition.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.