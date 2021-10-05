Trending Tags

Toronto School Is In Lockdown After Someone Was Reportedly Stabbed

Police are on the scene.

Toronto School Is In Lockdown After Someone Was Reportedly Stabbed
George S. Henry Academy | Google Maps

George S. Henry Academy is in lockdown after reports of a stabbing.

Toronto Police reported on Twitter that at 1:41 p.m. there were reports that someone had been stabbed inside the school. Police later reported at 2:59 p.m. that the victim wasn't located inside the building.

Police officers are on the scene and, according to the tweet posted at 2:05 p.m, have entered the school. Officers say they are "searching now."

Currently, one victim has been located and he is suffering serious injuries.

Police state that he has been taken to a trauma centre.

