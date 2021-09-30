3 Toronto Schools Were In Hold & Secure After Man Found In Parking Lot With Gunshot Wounds
Police say the victim is unresponsive.
Three Toronto schools were placed under hold and secure after a man was found in a school parking lot at Strathmore Boulevarde and Donlands Avenue with gunshot wounds at 11:03 a.m., according to police.
Toronto Police reported that Wilkinson Public School, Danforth Collegiate and Greenwood Secondary Schools were on hold and secure until around 12:12 p.m. when the measure was lifted.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE:
Strathmore Blvd + Donlands Av
- Victim is unresponsive
- Police/Medics administering aid
- Danforth Collegiate and Greenwood Secondary Schools also in Hold n Secure
- Roads in area have been closed
- Police believe no threat to public safety at this time
^dh
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2021
Police say they are on the scene and that officers have recovered a weapon.
According to a tweet from 11:34 a.m., medics and police are administrating aid, but the victim is unresponsive.
Roads in the area have also been closed but, "police believe no threat to public safety at this time."
However, a "small portion of Wilkinson Public School is closed for forensic testing," police said.