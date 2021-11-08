Trending Tags

Some Ontario Schools Are In A Hold & Secure RN All Because Of Bears That Are In The Area

They're securing the area to guarantee the safety of the mama and baby bear.

Google Maps

A couple of schools in Ontario are currently under hold and secure after a bear was seen wandering the area.

In a tweet posted on November 8, OPP Central Region shared that a bear was spotted near Orillia Secondary School. Ontario Natural Resources and Forestry is reportedly already on its way to the scene.

"The area has been secured to ensure the safety of the mama bear and her cub," OPP officers wrote in a subsequent tweet. "[The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry] has attended to safely relocate the animals."

The Simcoe County District School Board shared that Orchard Park Public School is also under hold and secure due to the situation. CTV News Barrie reports Samuel-De-Champlain and Lions Oval Public School are also affected.

Narcity reached out to the OPP for additional details but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

