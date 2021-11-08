Some Ontario Schools Are In A Hold & Secure RN All Because Of Bears That Are In The Area
They're securing the area to guarantee the safety of the mama and baby bear.
A couple of schools in Ontario are currently under hold and secure after a bear was seen wandering the area.
In a tweet posted on November 8, OPP Central Region shared that a bear was spotted near Orillia Secondary School. Ontario Natural Resources and Forestry is reportedly already on its way to the scene.
Bear spotted near Orillia Secondary School, which has been placed on a hold and secure as a precaution. @ONresources is en route. Please avoid the area. #OrilliaOPP ^gppic.twitter.com/6XyhSrxjUA— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1636396656
"The area has been secured to ensure the safety of the mama bear and her cub," OPP officers wrote in a subsequent tweet. "[The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry] has attended to safely relocate the animals."
The Simcoe County District School Board shared that Orchard Park Public School is also under hold and secure due to the situation. CTV News Barrie reports Samuel-De-Champlain and Lions Oval Public School are also affected.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.