Three Oshawa Schools Are In Hold And Secure Due To An 'Armed And Barricaded Situation'

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Three Oshawa schools have been placed in hold and secure due to an ongoing police investigation into an "armed/barricaded situation."

According to Durham Regional Police, the incident is unfolding in the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road South, with pedestrians being asked to stay away until the situation is cleared.

The affected schools are Clara Hughes Public School, St. Hedwig Catholic School and David Bouchard Public School.

Narcity has reached out to Durham investigators for further comment but has yet to hear back.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Truck With A Puppy Inside Was Stolen In Ontario & Police Plea For It To Be Returned

The puppy is a nine-month old Australian shepherd named Opal.

Nine-month-old Opal, an Australian shepherd, was taken on August 11 while inside a vehicle that was stolen, and police are pleading for the pup to be returned to safety.

"At the end of the day, we'd like to make an actual plea to the suspects to do what they can to turn this dog in," Inspector Ryan Connolly of the Region Municipality of Durham told Narcity.

Former GM Of Durham Retirement Home Facing Charges After Seniors' Door Handles Were Removed

The investigation started back in February.

After a months-long investigation, Durham Regional Police (DRPS) officers have charged the former manager of a retirement home after residents were allegedly confined to their rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, February 12, investigators began looking into a complaint against staff members at the White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence on Highway 2 in Courtice, Ontario. The complaint alleged that staff had taken off the door handles to some units inside the residence.

