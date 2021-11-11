EN - News
Three Oshawa Schools Are In Hold And Secure Due To An 'Armed And Barricaded Situation'
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Three Oshawa schools have been placed in hold and secure due to an ongoing police investigation into an "armed/barricaded situation."
According to Durham Regional Police, the incident is unfolding in the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road South, with pedestrians being asked to stay away until the situation is cleared.
.@DRPS are currently dealing with an armed/barricaded situation in the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road South and are asking that pedestrians stay clear of this area until the situation is resolved.pic.twitter.com/EAi9B1axjx— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1636636866
The affected schools are Clara Hughes Public School, St. Hedwig Catholic School and David Bouchard Public School.
Narcity has reached out to Durham investigators for further comment but has yet to hear back.
3 schools have been placed in a Hold and Secure in the area of the ongoing situation at Olive Ave and Wilson Rd in Oshawa. Please avoid the area until the police investigation is resolved. \n\n- Clara Hughes Public School\n- St. Hedwig Catholic School\n- David Bouchard Public Schoolpic.twitter.com/XIriPAxqaa— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1636637259
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.