2 Ontario Schools Were Under Hold & Secure This Morning After A Suspect 'Brandished' A Gun

The suspects are still on the loose.

Toronto Staff Writer
Google Maps, PeelPolice | Twitter

Two schools in Brampton were in hold and secure on Tuesday morning after a nearby incident involving a handgun, police say.

Peel Regional Police received a call at 8:26 a.m. about a man and woman who were dropped off at Archdekin Drive and Barkwood Court by a "transportation provider." The suspects refused to pay and pulled out a handgun, according to a tweet.

Police say the pair fled on foot and the victim didn't suffer any physical injuries.

The man was wearing black clothes and had a black handgun, and the woman had a cast on her leg and was wearing a white sweater, according to police.

Two Brampton schools, Harold Loughlin Public Elementary School and Father C.W. Sullivan School, were placed under a brief, precautionary hold and secure, police stated.

Police announced the hold and secure had been lifted at both schools in a tweet at 9:11 a.m. However, the suspects are still "outstanding."

The investigation is ongoing.

Hold and secures at Ontario schools are often used as a precautionary measure to ensure students' safety.

In December 2021, five Oshawa schools were placed under hold and secure as police responded to a nearby stabbing.

In November 2021, multiple Ontario schools were placed in hold and secure because of nearby bears in the area.

A bear was seen close to Orillia Secondary School and OPP officers reported they were working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to relocate a mother and baby bear in the area.

