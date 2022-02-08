2 Ontario Schools Were Under Hold & Secure This Morning After A Suspect 'Brandished' A Gun
The suspects are still on the loose.
Two schools in Brampton were in hold and secure on Tuesday morning after a nearby incident involving a handgun, police say.
Peel Regional Police received a call at 8:26 a.m. about a man and woman who were dropped off at Archdekin Drive and Barkwood Court by a "transportation provider." The suspects refused to pay and pulled out a handgun, according to a tweet.
WEAPONS DANGEROUS:
- Archdekin Dr/Barkwood Ct in #Brampton
- Transportation provider dropped off a female and a male to above location
- Suspects refused to pay and brandished a hand gun
- Both fled on foot
- More info as received
- C/R at 8:26 a.m.
- PR22-0046757
Police say the pair fled on foot and the victim didn't suffer any physical injuries.
The man was wearing black clothes and had a black handgun, and the woman had a cast on her leg and was wearing a white sweater, according to police.
Two Brampton schools, Harold Loughlin Public Elementary School and Father C.W. Sullivan School, were placed under a brief, precautionary hold and secure, police stated.
UPDATE:
- Harold Loughlin PES and Father C W Sullivan CES are in hold and secure as a precaution
- Will advise when lifted
Police announced the hold and secure had been lifted at both schools in a tweet at 9:11 a.m. However, the suspects are still "outstanding."
UPDATE:
- Hold and secures have been lifted
- Suspects still outstanding
- Investigation ongoing
The investigation is ongoing.
Hold and secures at Ontario schools are often used as a precautionary measure to ensure students' safety.
In December 2021, five Oshawa schools were placed under hold and secure as police responded to a nearby stabbing.
In November 2021, multiple Ontario schools were placed in hold and secure because of nearby bears in the area.
A bear was seen close to Orillia Secondary School and OPP officers reported they were working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to relocate a mother and baby bear in the area.