Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

5 Oshawa Schools Are Currently In Hold & Secure After A Nearby Stabbing

Students are not able to leave the premise.

5 Oshawa Schools Are Currently In Hold & Secure After A Nearby Stabbing
Google Maps, Durham Regional Police Service | Facebook

Five schools in Oshawa are under a hold and secure due to reports of at least one stabbing in the nearby area.

Durham Regional Police reported the hold and secure on Twitter at 1:26 p.m. explaining that "police are on scene in the Harmony/Adelaide area of Oshawa for reports of an altercation involving at least one victim suffering stab wounds."

The schools which include, Harmony Heights, Eastdale CVI, Vincent Massey, Gordon B Attersley and Sir Alberta Love, are currently under hold and secure due to the incident.

Durham Regional Police tweeted out a follow-up at 1:44 p.m., clarifying that the hold and secure is a "safety measure" used during active police investigations.

"Doors are locked, and students are not to leave or go outside for recess until advised by police. Schools are functionally normally inside," reads the tweet.

Police say more details are "to come" regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Has Shut Down 3 Schools Due To COVID-19 & More Are Being Investigated

There are 87 active investigations in schools.

Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime, Philip Unger | Dreamstime

Toronto Public Health reports that three schools in Toronto have been dismissed because of COVID-19 as of November 23.

TPH tweeted out new statistics regarding COVID-19 in schools and child care settings at 10 a.m. on November 24.

Keep Reading Show less

British MP David Amess Was Stabbed In Church & The UK Is In Shock Over His Death

He's being remembered as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."

@amessd_southend | Twitter

People in the U.K. are dealing with the sudden and shocking death of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP who was stabbed to death at a public event on Friday.

The 69-year-old was chatting with voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea when someone stabbed him several times, police told BBC News. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Keep Reading Show less

People In Durham Are Now Required To Track Any & All Visitors Or Risk Facing A Hefty Fine

If you don't keep a list of your guests' info, you could potentially get in trouble.

Piqsels, Tupungato | Dreamstime

If you're planning on having some friends over and you're living in the Durham Region (which is anywhere from Pickering to Whitby) there are some new rules that you now need to follow.

As of September 11 at 12:01 a.m., anyone who hosts a social gathering in the area — from homeowners, tenants and owners to business operators — must conduct contract tracing of everyone who comes over. This means having a complete list of names and contact information of everyone who comes over (no matter how old they are) and holding onto that information for at least a month.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Cases In Toronto Schools Are Already Being Reported Across The City

"We're carefully investigating and following our process."

West Hill Collegiate | Google Maps

COVID-19 cases in Toronto schools are being reported citywide this week with several ongoing investigations underway.

According to Toronto Public Health, cases have so far been confirmed in the following schools, Fraser Mustard, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary and West Hill Collegiate.

Keep Reading Show less