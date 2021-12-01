5 Oshawa Schools Are Currently In Hold & Secure After A Nearby Stabbing
Students are not able to leave the premise.
Five schools in Oshawa are under a hold and secure due to reports of at least one stabbing in the nearby area.
Durham Regional Police reported the hold and secure on Twitter at 1:26 p.m. explaining that "police are on scene in the Harmony/Adelaide area of Oshawa for reports of an altercation involving at least one victim suffering stab wounds."
Police are on scene in the Harmony/Adelaide area of Oshawa for reports of an altercation involving at least one victim suffering stab wounds. Harmony Heights, Eastdale CVI, Vincent Massey, Gordon B Attersley & Sir Alberta Love are in Hold and Secure at this time. Details to come.
— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 1, 2021
The schools which include, Harmony Heights, Eastdale CVI, Vincent Massey, Gordon B Attersley and Sir Alberta Love, are currently under hold and secure due to the incident.
Durham Regional Police tweeted out a follow-up at 1:44 p.m., clarifying that the hold and secure is a "safety measure" used during active police investigations.
A "Hold and Secure" is a safety measure used to keep students inside the school when an active police investigation is in the area. Doors are locked and students are not to leave or go outside for recess until advised by police. Schools are functionally normally inside.
— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 1, 2021
"Doors are locked, and students are not to leave or go outside for recess until advised by police. Schools are functionally normally inside," reads the tweet.
Police say more details are "to come" regarding the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.