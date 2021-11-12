Durham School Board Is Hiring Uncertified Teachers RN & You Don't Need A Full Degree
Schools are facing staffing shortages.
If you've always wanted to be a teacher but don't have your full degree, now is your time to shine.
The Durham District School Board is hiring uncertified teachers for the 2021 to 2022 school year to fill vacant supply teacher positions due to staff shortages.
According to a job posting for the position, you don't need to have your full degree but do need to be enrolled in a university program.
Other qualifications include experience with children and experience working with students with different "cultural backgrounds," "needs," and "capabilities."
You'll also be required to "ensure the safety and security of students," communicate well with staff and students and keep student information confidential.
"Uncertified Emergency Supply Teachers are utilized for daily assignments when there are no supply teachers available for an assignment," according to the posting and will be expected to work at least one day a week.