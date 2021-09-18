Trending Tags

Some BC Schools Got Put Into 'Hold & Secure' Because Anti-Vaxx Protesters Got Inside

All schools in the district will have their outside doors locked from now on.

Some BC Schools Got Put Into 'Hold & Secure' Because Anti-Vaxx Protesters Got Inside
Lance McMillan | Narcity

On September 17, some B.C. schools had to be placed into "hold and secure" for a day because of anti-vaxx and anti-mask protesters.

This happened in School District 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap after several protests had taken place throughout the week at the district's Education Support Centre.

"This morning these protesters did something which was completely unacceptable, which was, choosing to enter schools in and around Salmon Arm," said Donna Kriger, the superintendent, in a statement released the day of the incident.

With the hold and secure at schools, students were not allowed to leave or enter the building throughout the rest of the day. The order was then lifted at the end of the day.

As of September 20, outside doors to all schools in the district will stay locked. The district is also going to be working with the RCMP to make sure that the protests are kept from all of its property.

Earlier in the week, protesters tried to disrupt an interview Justin Trudeau was doing in B.C. He later said that he's able to take abuse like that especially if it means people aren't somewhere else harassing healthcare workers or vulnerable Canadians.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

