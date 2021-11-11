A Protestor Crashed A Remembrance Day Ceremony In BC & People Were Outraged (VIDEO)
She referred to current COVID-19 health restrictions and vaccine mandates.
A protestor hijacked a Remembrance Day ceremony in B.C. and started talking about vaccine mandates and COVID-19 health restrictions.
The woman told crowds at Kelowna's City Park: "A veteran once said, 'If they ask you for your papers, they have already forgotten.' I believe this Remembrance Day has more significance than all the ones we've had since World War 2."
She also added, "We are in the midst of World War 3."
A video posted by KelownaNow shows members of the crowd, who had attended to pay their respects to fallen soldiers, react angrily to her comments.
An anti-vax protester steals the microphone during an unofficial Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Kelowna\u2019s City Park.pic.twitter.com/JHpuMJIUSZ— KelownaNow (@KelownaNow) 1636659963
One said: "It is not about you, it is about our veterans," while others added: "Not the right time, not the right place."
In another video posted to Global News, a man pointed to his medals and said: "Take a look at these, this is not the f****** day."
Another woman approached the speaker and said: "How frickin dare you. This is not about you, this is about the veterans. You're disgracing this ceremony."
The woman was among a small group of protestors who attended the event. It is not yet known if any arrests were made.