A Protestor Crashed​ A Remembrance Day Ceremony In BC & People Were Outraged (VIDEO)

She referred to current COVID-19 health restrictions and vaccine mandates.

KelownaNow | Twitter

A protestor hijacked a Remembrance Day ceremony in B.C. and started talking about vaccine mandates and COVID-19 health restrictions.

The woman told crowds at Kelowna's City Park: "A veteran once said, 'If they ask you for your papers, they have already forgotten.' I believe this Remembrance Day has more significance than all the ones we've had since World War 2."

She also added, "We are in the midst of World War 3."

A video posted by KelownaNow shows members of the crowd, who had attended to pay their respects to fallen soldiers, react angrily to her comments.

One said: "It is not about you, it is about our veterans," while others added: "Not the right time, not the right place."

In another video posted to Global News, a man pointed to his medals and said: "Take a look at these, this is not the f****** day."

Another woman approached the speaker and said: "How frickin dare you. This is not about you, this is about the veterans. You're disgracing this ceremony."

The woman was among a small group of protestors who attended the event. It is not yet known if any arrests were made.

