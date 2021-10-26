Trending Tags

BC's Vaccine Passport Just Got Even Stricter & These Are The New Rules To Enter Most Places

If you don't have it, you'll get turned away.

BC's Vaccine Passport Just Got Even Stricter & These Are The New Rules To Enter Most Places
Province of British Columbia | Flickr, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

You now officially need to be fully vaccinated to enter some businesses in B.C., and you'll need to use the provincial vaccine card.

On October 24, the next phase of the B.C. vaccine passport began, making it mandatory to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter places like indoor sporting events, indoor concerts, restaurants, bars and gyms.

You'll need to have the official card with a QR code to get in and prove your vaccination status.

For those thinking of travelling internationally, it gets extra complicated because you'll need a separate vaccine passport.

This change has come after the first implementation of vaccine requirements on September 13 and the two-week grace period that followed.

According to a press release from the B.C. government, "As of Monday, October 25, 89.6% (4,152,455) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.4% (3,910,536) have received their second dose."

The release also said that as of October 25, "there are 4,966 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 195,055 people who tested positive have recovered."

You can access the B.C. vaccine card on their website.

