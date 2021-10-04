Trending Tags

3 People In BC Were Handed Vaccine Passport Violation Tickets & It Cost Them $2,300 Each

A gathering and two food and liquor servings violated COVID-19 vaccine passport regulations.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Leszek Wrona | Dreamstime

Since the implementation of the vaccine passport in B.C., on September 13, three tickets have been issued for violations, each one coming in at a whopping $2,300.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said that one ticket was issued due to a gathering and the other two due to food and liquor serving rules.

All were handed out on or before September 24, so these numbers may have increased — especially since the vaccine card got stricter on September 27, requiring people entering anything non-essential to show the official card and not just a record of immunization.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General also said that they expect that "the number of violation tickets issued in relation to vaccine card requirements will be much lower than the rate of violation tickets in previous months."

According to the government website, 88% of eligible people ages 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of October 1.

The Ministry of Public Safety is providing another update later this week on the number of violation tickets issued.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

martinmark | Dreamstime, paulmckinnon | Dreamstime

Jessica Girvan | Dreamstime

Dr. Anthony Fauci | McGill University, Lance McMillan | Narcity Canada

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

