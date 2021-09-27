BC's Vaccine Passport Just Got Stricter & Now You'll Need To Show This Official Card
Make sure you have this before showing up at happy hour tonight!
If you live in B.C., you are probably used to carrying proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, starting Monday you will need to show the province's official vaccine card with a QR code to use many non-essential services.
When you're going into most restaurants or indoor public spaces in B.C. — including movie theatres and gyms — you'll need to show your vaccine card, alongside your government-issued ID.
It's possible to save the digital card on your phone, so it's easy to have it ready when you get to the door.
According to the provincial government, "Businesses can download the BC Vaccine Card Verifier App from the Google Play and Apple App stores and use the app to verify customers' BC Vaccine Card."
Starting Sept. 27, the BC Vaccine Card will be the only accepted form of proof of vaccination for people 12+ who li… https://t.co/2QSVQlxnHi— BC Government News (@BC Government News) 1632522336.0
Currently, you only need one dose of an eligible COVID-19 vaccine to enter most businesses, but on October 24 this will be updated to two doses of the vaccine.
When the province first implemented vaccine requirements on September 13, they outlined a two-week grace period. This allowed residents to show their proof of vaccine through alternative methods, like a paper copy.
Hopefully, in the past two weeks, you've found time to register for the COVID-19 vaccine card on the official government website.
If you haven't gotten around to it yet, here's your reminder to fill out the form so you don't get turned away at happy hour tonight!
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.