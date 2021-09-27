Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
vaccine passport

BC's Vaccine Passport Just Got Stricter & Now You'll Need To Show This Official Card

Make sure you have this before showing up at happy hour tonight!

BC's Vaccine Passport Just Got Stricter & Now You'll Need To Show This Official Card
Mount Pleasant BIA | Facebook, Government of British Columbia

If you live in B.C., you are probably used to carrying proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, starting Monday you will need to show the province's official vaccine card with a QR code to use many non-essential services.

When you're going into most restaurants or indoor public spaces in B.C. — including movie theatres and gyms — you'll need to show your vaccine card, alongside your government-issued ID.

It's possible to save the digital card on your phone, so it's easy to have it ready when you get to the door.

According to the provincial government, "Businesses can download the BC Vaccine Card Verifier App from the Google Play and Apple App stores and use the app to verify customers' BC Vaccine Card."

Currently, you only need one dose of an eligible COVID-19 vaccine to enter most businesses, but on October 24 this will be updated to two doses of the vaccine.

When the province first implemented vaccine requirements on September 13, they outlined a two-week grace period. This allowed residents to show their proof of vaccine through alternative methods, like a paper copy.

Hopefully, in the past two weeks, you've found time to register for the COVID-19 vaccine card on the official government website.

If you haven't gotten around to it yet, here's your reminder to fill out the form so you don't get turned away at happy hour tonight!

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Has Hired 100 New Safety Inspectors To Help Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

"Our government's inspectors will be patient, lead with education."

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The government of Ontario has hired over 100 new safety inspectors to help enforce the new COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The inspectors will be tasked with investigating workplaces in construction, industrial and health care settings to educate workers and businesses about providing proof of vaccination.

Keep Reading Show less

The Eaton Centre Was Stormed By Anti-Vaxx Protestors & 2 Were Arrested On Assault Charges

"What we saw outside the Eaton Centre on Saturday is illegal behaviour and police are treating it as such," Mayor Tory said.

CarymaRules | Twitter

The Toronto police have arrested two people following the anti-vaccine-passport protests that took place at the Eaton Centre over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 25, a group of protesters made their way to the Eaton Centre but were denied access by the mall's uniformed security staff, TPS said in their release.

Keep Reading Show less

An Oakville Resto Posted A Notice Saying It Welcomes Diners Who Aren't Vaccinated

Businesses that don't comply with Ontario's proof of vaccination policy risk facing a hefty fine.

@zucchiniscucina | Instagram @zucchiniscucina | Instagram

Italian restaurant Zucchinis Cucina in Oakville says they will be allowing unvaccinated patrons to dine with them despite the new vaccine certificate program in Ontario.

The restaurant took to Instagram on Thursday, September 23, and posted a picture of a sign announcing that they do not discriminate "against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinated or unvaccinated."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Restaurant Forced To Call Police After Man Refused To Show His Vaccine Certificate

The man was refusing to leave the business.

@guelphpoliceservice | Instagram

An Ontario restaurant was forced to call the police after a man refused to show staff proof of vaccination.

According to Guelph police, officers responded to the call at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports that a male was refusing to show his vaccine certificate at a restaurant on Stone Road West.

Keep Reading Show less