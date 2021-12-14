Effigies Of Politicians Were Hung Outside The BC Legislature & An Official Just Responded
"There's just no place for that."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Officials in B.C. have responded to effigies of three politicians, including B.C. Premier John Horgan, which were hung at a protest last week.
The disturbing display was at a protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the B.C. legislature on the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Doctors Trial, which was a trial of Nazi scientists.
Two videos posted on Facebook, by Anne O'Neil, show the protest. You can see a large group of people gathered outside the legislature in Victoria, as well as a close-up of the hanging effigies.
The effigies had the faces of Premier John Horgan, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, and Health Minister Adrian Dix put on them. They were all in white suits and hanging by the neck.
According to CTV News, Mike Farnworth said in a radio interview on Monday that "it's incredibly disturbing when you see that and it's also pathetic too," and that "when you're doing something that’s threatening, sending a message of violence to an individual, there's just no place for that."
He was not the only official to respond to the display. B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson took to Twitter to speak out.
This is horrifying and absolutely unacceptable.https://twitter.com/GeorgeNDP/status/1469792311617802243\u00a0\u2026— Selina Robinson (@Selina Robinson) 1639261038
Effigies are representations of a person, often life-sized and made to look like a public figure.
The display was on the steps of the legislature, visible to the crowd. The effigies were hanging from what appeared in the video to be large sticks, which were held by people.
Protest signs with messages on them such as "Join Forces Against Agenda," "Imagine if there was a 97% chance you wouldn't get cancer but you were forced to go on chemo just in case," and "Just Following Orders Is No Defence," were shown being held in the video, as well as candles.