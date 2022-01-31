Sections

The Freedom Convoy Took Over Metro Vancouver & These Photos Show How Chaotic Things Got

The streets were totally clogged.

Vancouver Editor
The "Freedom Convoy 2022" hit the Metro Vancouver area this weekend and protestors were all over the city.

Canadian truckers against the government's vaccine mandates drove to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 health measures, but people across the country in B.C. were joining them, and the photos are wild.

Driving down the streets of Vancouver, B.C. this weekend you could hear horns blaring, and see cars with flags and signs driving around the city in support of the protest.

There were also people taking to the streets, waving as cars drove by.

An overpass was full of people cheering and holding flags above the cars.

The streets were so clogged that the Vancouver Police warned drivers.

Even outside of the city, protestors could be seen. Highway 1 was full of cars in trucks, showcasing their signs.

from vancouver

Downtown Vancouver was also full of protestors, who gathered by the waterfront.

The protest caused disruption, according to one Reddit user who said in a post: "Today you got in the way of me bringing an anaphylactic baby to the hospital. The streets of Vancouver have been clogged up due to the extra traffic."

In addition to the traffic, they said that they saw "several children and teenagers standing up through sunroofs while you drove through the city."

Wait times were long while travelling down some of the busiest streets in the city. Throughout the traffic lines, you could see many Canadian flags.

There weren't just Canadian flags being used, but also American ones.

People gathered on street corners, cheering as cars honked their horns.

Some people even wrote messages on their cars for the protest.

Despite being far from Ottawa, Metro Vancouver was clearly overtaken by the protest.

