Ted Cruz Started A Twitter Fight With Vancouver's Mayor & He Clapped Back Hard

"My message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here."

Trending Staff Writer
For today in unexpected internet interactions, we have Ted Cruz and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart getting into it on Twitter over the Freedom Convoy protest in the city.

On February 4, Stewart took to social media to share a message to the people demonstrating in what he called the "anti-COVID mandate protests" around Vancouver.

"As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here," Steward said. "Make your point and then go home."

He went on to say that while every Canadian has the right to peacefully protest, the proposed route for the convoy was going to be passing by three healthcare facilities.

"Hate has no place in our city," he wrote. "We all have to stand together against hate in all its forms, including when it targets frontline and healthcare workers."

Shortly after, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz decided to get involved by responding to Mayor Stewart's statement online.

"Mayor says 'Vancouver doesn’t want' truck drivers there," Cruz wrote, while quote-tweeting Stewart. "Folks might feel differently with empty shelves."

Stewart was quick to clap back at the American politician's remarks.

"Can someone tell @tedcruz our store shelves are fine thanks to the 90% of Canadian truckers who are fully vaccinated," he tweeted.

"Too busy high-fiving all the awesome folks in #Vancouver that are helping push back against the #hateconvoy."

Vancouver police have said that they made five arrests on February 5, "as thousands of protesters flooded the downtown core, caused traffic gridlock, and sparked skirmishes throughout the city."

Cruz isn't the only American politician to enter into the discourse around the Freedom Convoy and its protest of government-enforced health measures like vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

On February 4, former U.S. President Donald Trump released a statement and threw a jab at Justin Trudeau.

"The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates," Trump said.

Trudeau has not responded to the former president's remarks but has thanked "the nearly 90%" of truckers in Canada who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and "who continue working hard to keep us fed and keep our economy moving."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

