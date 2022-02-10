Kid Carson Is 'Parting Ways' With A Vancouver Radio Station After This Anti-Mandate Segment
"That's the crazy me coming out."
Kid Carson is parting ways with a Vancouver radio station after he did an anti-mandate segment on air.
The radio host has his own show on Z95.3 called the Kid Carson Show, and on Wednesday, February 9 publically discussed the Freedom Convoy and COVID-19 vaccine mandates on air.
Later that day he posted a clip to Instagram and said in the caption: "This morning on the radio, I felt like I was going to burst. I know many of us can relate."
In the clip that he posted, Carson said that it "weighs heavy" on him to not share his feelings about the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that this was not the first time he had expressed his political opinion on air.
In the past, he had mentioned "little things" and Carson said that it had a negative impact on the relationship he had with his bosses.
He added that on the show about six months ago he discussed his "opposition to the passports," and that after it "was never really the same again."
"I paid a very heavy price for saying that," he said.
On Wednesday he decided to speak out once again, sharing his opinions about the pandemic mandates.
In the clip, he touched on the Freedom Convoy and said: "This isn't about race, or health, or Nazi flags or masks. It's about trying to keep our children off a digital ID that will control every aspect of their lives."
He stopped before saying much more though, and said: "That's the crazy me coming out."
The radio station, Z95.3, was concerned with the comments and made a statement on Instagram.
"After today's show, we reached a mutual decision to part ways," the statement said.
The radio show said he had the right to express his own opinions but not to share "misleading or inaccurate opinions and label them as facts."
The words that were spoken by Carson, "do not represent the values of the station or our company," said Z95.3.
It seemed like Carson knew the dismissal was coming because at the end of the clip he said that his contract was coming to an end soon, and added that "in the event that I ever become not enough or if ever become too much, I just want to tell you how great it's been to be here on Z95.3."
At the end of his post, Carson shared a link to his new podcast on Spotify and asked people to subscribe.